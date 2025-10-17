A27 VENEZIA-BELLUNO: CHIUSO PER UNA NOTTE IL TRATTO VITTORIO VENETO SUD-VITTORIO VENETO NORD VERSO BELLUNO

Roma, 17 ottobre 2025 – Sulla A27 Venezia-Belluno, per consentire attività di ispezione e manutenzione della galleria “Monte Baldo nord”, dalle 22:00 di lunedì 20 alle 6:00 di martedì 21 ottobre, sarà chiuso il tratto compreso tra Vittorio Veneto sud e Vittorio Veneto nord, verso Belluno.

In alternativa, dopo l’uscita obbligatoria alla stazione di Vittorio Veneto sud, percorrere via Pinto e immettersi sulla SS51 Alemagna verso Belluno, con rientro in A27 a Vittorio Vento nord.